ISLAMABAD - The representative body of the lawyers at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday demanded that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should step down till the completion of probe to be conducted against him and his family by a Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) President Arif Chaudhary Advocate along with his cabinet made this demand, while addressing a press conference at the premises of the IHC building.

The bar president demanded resignation from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif till the adjudication in Panama Papers case saying that he should step down in the light of the verdict given by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in this matter.

He added that PM Sharif’s resignation was important during the investigation of the JIT and after completion of investigation if he was proven innocent, he might resume the office of the prime minister.

Chaudhary said that all the state institutions were under the authority of the prime minister and the Prime Minister of Pakistan had direct link with the promotions and demotions of the officers.

“People of Pakistan trust credibility of the Pakistani intelligence agencies but as long as Prime Minister is in office, it can affect the process of investigations,” said the IHCBA president.

He continued that the JIT was formed due to the fact that other state institutions failed to perform their duties.

Chaudhary made it clear that if the prime minister did not resign, there would be an all Pakistan lawyers’ convention on May 12th, and leaders of all the political parties would be invited to the convention.

He said that a protest campaign would be launched from May 12 because the legal community wanted rule of law in the country.

Replying to a question, Chaudhry said that the Supreme Judicial Council should decide pending references against the superior court judges.