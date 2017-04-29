Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday demanded the government to make the complete inquiry report regarding the Dawn Leaks public.

In a tweet, the cricketer-turned-politician claimed that the Dawn Leaks scandal was a deliberate attempt by the government to malign Pakistan Army.

He demanded the government immediately make public the complete inquiry report which had given its recommendation to the government regarding the Dawn Leaks scandal.

Advisor on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi, former information minister Pervaiz Rashid and principal information officer Rao Tehseen were held responsible by the Dawn leaks inquiry report for the controversy.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sacked Tariq Fatemi and has ordered the authorities to take action against principal information officer at Press Information Department (PID) Rao Tehseen over the Dawn Leaks issue

The prime minister directed the authorities to send the issue regarding Assistant Editor of Dawn newspaper Cyril Almeida and Editor Zaffar Abbas to All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS).

It is being stated that the issue is being sent to APNS to ensure a code of conduct is made to avoid any such incidents in the future.

Pervez Rasheed, former information minister, is not mentioned in the decision taken by the committee probing the issue.

The report has also recommended that action will be taken against the three for the Dawn leaks conundrum. The report was presented after a detailed investigation was conducted into the matter.

The committee claimed that mobile data from Tariq Fatemi, Pervaiz Rashid and Rao Tehseen’s phones were also obtained to aid in the investigation.