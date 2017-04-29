ISLAMABAD - Imran Khan yesterday said he will reveal the identity of the person who offered him Rs10 billion on behalf of the Sharif family if the Supreme Court provide him protection.

"Take me to court and I will reveal the identity of the individual," Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief told a huge gathering of charged supporters here at the Parade Ground.

The national politics was taken by a storm a few days ago when Imran in a TV interview claimed he was offered this huge amount as a bribe through a close friend of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Dubai to go mute on Panama Papers issue.

Almost all parties pressed PTI chairman to reveal the name of alleged broker. Ruling PML-N leaders even threatened of filing a defamation suit and thereby dragging him in the court for this allegation.

Addressing the very first rally of his party after Panama case verdict, Imran Khan said that Sharif family had also offered Rs2 billion to the 'messenger' who was assigned the task to convince him to accept Rs10 billion bribe.

“Listen to me [PM] Nawaz Sharif and [Punjab CM] Shehbaz Sharif… It is good to take me to the court and I will reveal everything there,” Khan said.

“The Sharifs have a history of suppressing people. If I name the businessman, they will conspire against him and ruin his business,” he said and to prove his point, cited the case of a Lahore businessman who faced their wrath for joining PTI.

“Therefore, first I will ask the Supreme Court to provide protection to the person who brought me the offer... then I will disclose his name,” he said.

“It is better not to take me to the court” as some other names from Dubai, who are close relatives of Sharif family, would also be unveiled in that case, he warned to the Sharifs.

Imran Khan also unveiled his plan of holding protest rallies in different parts of the country as part of his campaign to force the Prime Minister to resign on Panama leaks verdict. “[The] PM has no option but to resign.”

Amid party songs playing in the background, Khan alleged that Sharif family for the last 30 years was in the habit of bribing and making false cases against the people.

This is no more a secret that Nawaz Sharif got money from then ISI DG in Asghar Khan case, he said while peeping into the history.

He also cited the book “Cross Swords” and said that Sharif family had offered MBW to the then COAS General Asif Nawaz in the Governor House of Nathia Gali – a recreational point in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Quoting other examples, he said that PML-N had “distributed 200 million rupees among Quetta’s judges against then Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah”.

He asked prime minister and his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif to give an oath on the Holy Quran that they never gave bribe to anyone. “I will concede if they did so,” he said.

Khan mockingly said that if he lost the defamation case, he would get loan from the children of Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar because they have billions of rupees.

Unveiling his future protest plan, the PTI chief announced the names of cities he would be visiting soon. He told the people that this was the prime time to oust the ‘corrupt’ prime minister from power.

“I will be visiting Karachi the day after tomorrow, then Noshwera on Friday, Sialkot on May7... I will go everywhere and will continue the campaign until Nawaz Sharif resigns.”

He appealed to the people from every walk of life for a social boycott of the prime minister for his corrupt practices.

The focus of Imran Khan’s speech remained on Supreme Court’s verdict in Panama leaks case, the allegations of corruption on PM and the recent meeting of Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jindal with Nawaz Sharif in Murree.

Khan claimed that it was his party and the people who kept the issue of Panama alive. Giving example of the judicial system of UK, he said that it is necessary for a leader to be Sadiq and Amin because he was the custodian of the national kitty.

“But the situation here is different, where the prime minister is corrupt and has laundered money.” When PM becomes corrupt, the whole system becomes corrupt, he said, and reiterated his stance that Nawaz Sharif had lost the moral authority to govern the country.

He also gave examples of the early years of Islam and the reasons of its rise, and said this was all because of the character building of the Muslims by the Last Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him).

PTI chairman claimed that two judges out of the five in the Panama verdict said that PM was corrupt and he was no more Sadiq and Amin while three others also said that PM was corrupt as well as a liar though the latter ones decided that the matter should be further investigated through a JIT.

He showed his surprise that PML-N was distributing sweets over the verdict. He said all five judges rejected the Qatari prince’s letter.

Imran Khan said that the ministers of the Nawaz Sharif cabinet were with him only for loot and plunder. “You should show some grace,” he said to PM and alleged that Nawaz Sharif was a slave leader of an independent country.

PTI chief in his address severely criticised the prime minister for his meeting with shadowy Indian businessman Sajjan Jindal in Murree.

“Nawaz Sharif has no courage to ask Indian PM why his country was doing terrorism in Pakistan,” he said and gave reference of Indian spy Khulbushan Jadhev.

He said that Nawaz has given the impression to Indians that he was ready for friendship with them but Pakistani army did not want so. “Have you ever seen a leader damaging the repute of its own army,” he questioned.

He also mentioned the atrocities of Indian forces being committed in Indian Held Kashmir and said that Pakistan had failed to raise the issue because of corrupt and ineligible leadership.

During Khan’s speech, two shorts videos were aired on a big TV screen – one showed Nawaz Sharif saying that he did not enter into any agreement with military ruler Pervez Musharrf to go Saudi Arabia and other showed a Saudi Prince saying that Nawaz had made a deal.

He also came down hard on ANP leader Asfandyar Wali for opposing his demand of PM’s resignation, and called JUI-F leader Fazlur Rehamn ‘utterly corrupt’.

Khan alleged that PML-N got arranged Pakistan Super League Final in Lahore just to distribute tickets among PML-N supporters and to turn the final into a rally of their party. “But only slogans of ‘Go Nawaz Go’ were heard there.”

At the end PTI chairman said that Pakistan was standing on a crossroad and the only way to get out of the crisis was to overcome corruption as this was the only way to change the destiny of the nation.

As much as 10 billion dollars were being laundered from Pakistan daily, he said. When there is corruption in the country, there is neither any investment nor employment for the youth, nor could poverty be overcome.

Claiming that PTI had performed well in KP and giving reference of China’s ruthless policies against corruption, he said that he would request all Pakistanis to socially boycott the PM in every field of life, including schools and universities.

He also appealed to the members of JIT to hold fair probe in Panama case, saying they were answerable to Allah and not to Nawaz Sharif.