While responding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Rs10 billion bribery claim, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Shairf today said that he would tag Khan ‘IG of liars’ if the latter’s claim is proven wrong in the court.

Addressing a ceremony at Sargodha University, Shahbaz Sharif urged court to take suo moto notice and hear the case on daily basis just like Panama Leaks case. He said that he would leave politics for forever if Imran Khan’s bribery allegations are proven right in the court.

Shahbaz Sharif lambasted detractors of metro bus projects and announced the same in Sargodha. While shedding light on Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF), the Chief Minister said that Rs 17.50 billion have been deposited in provincial exchequer for the landmark project.

“The scholarship programme was initiated in 2008 and since then, 198000 children have either benefitted or are reaping fruits of PEEF. It is the first scholarship programme of its kind in South Asia,” added Sharif.

It should be recalled that Imran Khan had claimed that he was offered Rs10 bn by Sharif brothers to stay mum on Panama Leaks Case. The claim has stirred extreme outrage in camps of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) whose leaders are incessantly demanding from Imran Khan to name who offered bribe.

Earlier on yesterday, Imran Khan, in his Islamabad rally announced that he is ready to disclose name of the offeror in the court.