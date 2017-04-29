ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage on Friday directed the Information and Broadcasting Division to complete consultation with media organisations to finalize the draft “Journalists Welfare and Protection Bill” and submit it to the committee at the next month.

The committee chaired by Pir Muhammad Aslam Bodla also discussed various issues related to the information ministry.

The Director General (Internal Publicity) Information and Broadcasting Division briefed the committee about the progress on the draft bill. The committee was apprised that the private members’ bills moved by MNA Sahibzada Tariq Ullah and Senator Ghafoor Ahmad relating to protection and welfare of journalists were clubbed together and consultation was carried out with media organizations, civil society, media houses and other stakeholders and their input had been incorporated therein to bring a comprehensive legislative proposal that would ensure welfare and protection of media workers.

He assured the committee that the information division would complete the process and present the draft proposal within the stipulated time.

The committee chairman asked the members to give their input, if any, to the division so that it could be incorporated in the proposed draft.

The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) chairman briefed the committee about working and scope of activities of the Academy. He said that the PAL was working aggressively in accordance with its mandate for the promotion of literature and literary activities in the country besides working for the welfare of writers. He briefed the committee about the PAL publications and criteria adopted for selection of publication of literary work of writers. He said that the Academy has established a bureau of translation with its own resources for translation of literary work in regional and national languages. He also told the committee about the literary activities organised by the PAL.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Muhammad Talal Chaudry, Mian Muhammad Farooq, Tahir Iqbal, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Parveen Masood Bhatti, Arifa Khalid Parvez, Imran Zafar Leghari, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, secretary information and heads of different departments.

Later, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb chaired a meeting to discuss the possibilities of constituting the 8th Wage Board. She said that the government would continue to safeguard and protect rights of working journalists. The meeting decided to seek input and expert legal opinion from Law and Justice Division regarding the constitution of the 8th Wage Board. It was also decided to consult all stakeholders for the final constitution of the Wage Board. The last Wage Board was constituted in October 2001.