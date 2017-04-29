Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar on Saturday declared Inter-Service Public Relations’ (ISPR) tweet poisonous for democracy.

After the government removed Tariq Fatemi from his post through a notification issued by secretary to the prime minister over Dawn leaks case, Pakistan Army rejected the notice terming it ‘incomplete’.

Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, he expressed concerns over the matter by saying that there was storm in a teacup after just a notification.

Nisar said that institutions don’t communicate with one another through tweets and it was ‘inappropriate for anyone to handle issues through statements on social media’.

While talking about the Dawn Leaks probe, he said that no notification had been issued on the matter by interior ministry while assuring that it would be in accordance with the recommendations of the investigation committee.

Chaudhry Nisar was addressing to a news conference in Karachi where he responded to the tweet by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). “I was told to delay the conference but wanted to tell the people what I knew,” he added.