BAHAWALPUR-Jamaat-e-Islami leaders said that corruption is the biggest problem of the country thus the corrupt people should be held accountable as without the elimination of the menace Pakistan can never prosper.

They said that it is the first time in the history that a prime minister would face the case in the Supreme Court over the corruption allegations. The Supreme Court has not given the clean chit to the Sharif Family however it is clear from the Supreme Court's decision that the matter is serious so it needs more investigation.

The Supreme Court's decision of making a Joint Investigation Team for further investigation was originally the demand of Jamaat e Islami and its principle demand was acclaimed by the Supreme Court, said JI District Ameer Syed Zeeshan Akhtar and Deputy Ameer Nasarullah Nasir.

They said that Panama Leaks is a complex case and its thorough investigation is necessary while court's respect should also be ensured; investigation is being made transparently and seriously into the Panama issue.