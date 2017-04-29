KASUR-The alleged indifference of the administration and lack of security has let Kasur Garden become safe haven for drug-addicts and other persons involved in unlawful activities. According to residents of the area, the park is the only recreational place for families in the district. They said that due to lack of security, the park has become stronghold of drug-addicts and other persons involved in unlawful activities. Similarly, stray dogs are also witnessed wandering in the park. They said that Kasur Garden stretches over a huge area of 19 acres, but lacks requisite staff for security. "Only one or two personnel have been deployed for security of such a big area, which deters the visitors from visiting the park due to security concerns," they pointed out. "Once a beautiful recreational place, the park has now been turned into a no-go area as families avoid visiting the park due to unlawful activities," they expressed their concern. Besides drug-addicts, abundance of stray dogs in the park has badly distorted its beauty and the park portrays a look of deserted land, they pointed out.

The social and political figures of Kasur demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to order the officials concerned to take effective steps for the park's security.