Leader of the opposition in National Assembly (NA) Syed Khurshid Shah lauded Pakistan Army for rejecting the notification of ‘Dawn Leaks’.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had already said that report of ‘Dawn Leaks’ is not unanimous.

He said that it is not fair to punish the associates by sacking them and sparing the key accused in the issue.

The opposition leader said that it is sensitive issue and matter of concern that information regarding the report leaked from Prime Minister House.

Khurshid Shah said that no compromise would be made on issue of national interest and one should keep it in mind.

He said that the prime minister by holding meeting with Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jandaal in Murree has opened a new ‘Pindora Box’.