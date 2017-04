Five people were killed and 18 were injured, as six cars crashed into each other in Abbottabad today morning.

According to sources, two trailers, three cars and one passenger bus crashed into each other near Havelian. Police arrived at the spot and started rescue operation.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to a hospital nearby. The doctors said that majority of the victims are in critical condition.

The crash has caused severe traffic jam at Karakoram.