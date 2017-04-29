MIRPUR (AJK)-The Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) announced to withdraw the decision it made on March 21, 2017 to re-impose levies including development and maintenance charges on the plots already allotted in various housing sectors in Mirpur city.

"The MDA will receive the levies including the development and maintenance charges in line with the previous schedule/volume imposed before March 21 on the already allotted plots in the MDA-regulated housing sectors in the city and other adjoining areas falling in the control of the authority, an MDA official said.

It may be added that by withdrawing the re-imposition of the above levies, the Authority has announced to form a committee to review the decisions taken by the MDA's Board. Local population including the allottees, the Joint Action Committee consisting of all segments of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran, property dealers, lawyers, journalists, social and political workers and human rights activists had strongly resisted the decisions of the MDA Board.

They thanked the AJK government especially the minister Incharge of MDA Ch Saeed for giving a sympathetic consideration to the public fury against the re-imposition of heavy taxes in the form of development and maintenance charges against the plots already allotted since before 80, by withdrawing them immediately.

They appreciated all groups of the local traders for raising a strong voice against the taxes through igniting and gathering the public opinion against the uncalled for, unlawful and immoral levies slapped on the citizens of Mirpur including the Mangla Dam affectees and overseas Kashmiris.