Ministry of Water and Power Saturday claimed that there is no undeclared load shedding in the country, as power outages have reduced significantly after production of electricity from water has increased.

According to Ministry of Water and Power spokesperson, the consumption of electricity in Pakistan is 16103 megawatts, whereas, its production is 13236 megawatts. The electricity shortfall has reduced to 2867 megawatts, he said.

The spokesperson further told that 3924 megawatts of electricity are being produced from water, 2257 megawatts from power generation companies (Gencos), and 7037 megawatts from Independent Power Producers (IPPs).