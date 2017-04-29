VEHARI-An education officer informed Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti about the problems being faced by the public sector schools in the district including the grabbing of the land of four six by land mafia.

He was told that four schools' pieces of land have been occupied by the land mafia and he directed the official concerned to get the land retrieved within days.

The district monitoring officer told the deputy commissioner that there were no cleanliness arrangements in nine schools; eight schools are deprived of electricity, 6th to 10th class students of 13 schools were not given scholarships while 20 teachers are absent. He further said that a report against the absent teachers had been submitted. He said that 36,631 Khidmat Cards will be delivered to the female students of 6th to 10th. The process will complete till 31st of May.

The CEO Education said that the Punjab Government has given the permission of the installation of solar panels in primary schools while 874 seats of watchmen have been sanctioned.

The deputy commissioner said that the Punjab government is improving education by enforcing reforms. To ensure 100 percent literacy rate, kids are being enrolled in schools. Officers of education department have been advised to achieve 100 percent targets, he said.

He was addressing the district education review committee. He said that improvement in teachers' attendance is appreciable.

He said that facilities would be provided in 156 schools with amount Rs11 million; 40 schools have been given permission of upgradation; a Rs828 million has been given for the construction of 179 classrooms in different schools. He directed the building Department start work on these projects immediately. He also asked the building department to complete all the projects within time.

PICNICKING: A large number of people including women and children thronged the banks of River Chenab near Head Marala for picnicking.

They reached there from Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts. The youths were busy playing cricket and football. They also dumped the wrappers of the juices, eatables fruits including mangoes, juices packs etc there making its banks very filthy.

The people violated the government ban on bathing in rivers and canals in Sialkot district, leaving the question mark on the performance of district government.

The Head Marala is also a picnic spot where a large number of people reach to rejoice the joy of natural landscape and beauty. The boats are back in River Chenab at a picnic spot near Head Marala-Sialkot as the water level is souring up in River Chenab due to the melting of snow from the alps in neighbouring Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

After nine-year water scarcity, now the water level is souring up in River Chenab at head Marala near Sialkot. In August 2008, India had stopped water in River Chenab towards Pakistan.