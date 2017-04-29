ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s luncheon with Indian industrialist Sajjan Jindal echoed in the Friday’s meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs as opposition members sought explanation from the government.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) raised the issue ignoring the agenda, while chairman of the committee Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari tried to defend the government.

The two parties also plan to take the issue to the parliament after reports emerged that Jindal carried a message of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Sharif.

PPP’s Nafeesa Shah and PTI’s Shireen Mazari demanded of the government to explain the motives behind the Jindal meeting.

Jindal led a three-member Indian delegation and had lunch with Nawaz Sharif in Murree this week.

The meeting came as efforts were being made for a meeting between the two premiers on the sidelines of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan.

Amid opposition’s onslaught, PM’s daughter Maryam Nawaz had to intervene saying the Sharif-Jindal meeting was being blown out of proportion.

Nafeesa Shah and Shireen Mazari questioned how Jindal travelled to Murree when he only had a visa for Lahore and Islamabad.

Awais Leghari tried to counter the opposition members saying Jindal issue was not on the agenda of the meeting. He said that the government representatives had clarified the position on the meeting.

Nafeesa Shah and Shireen Mazari also asked the government to bring the issue of former army chief Raheel Sharif’s appointment as the head of the Saudi-led military alliance before the parliament.

“Why is the government silent over the appointment,” asked Nafeesa Shah. The PPP leader criticised the government for ignoring the parliament when signing international agreements.

Shireen Mazari said that the government did not discuss the no-objection certificate provided to Raheel Sharif in the parliament.

The opposition members said the parliament had decided that the military would not be sent to Yemen and by allowing Raheel Sharif to lead the Saudi-led alliance the government had violated the supremacy of the parliament.

Awais Leghari however, said that the appointment of Raheel Sharif as the head of the multi-nation alliance had raised the prestige of Pakistan.

Speaking in the meeting Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said that there was a proper mechanism for entering the international treaties.

“We believe this process should continue,” she added.

An official statement issued after the meeting said participants considered and discussed the “Ratification of International Treaties Bill, 2013 (Private Member, Bill) moved by Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari.”

“The chairman explained that this meeting was specifically called for consideration of private member bill moved by Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari,” it said.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Division and Ministry of Law, Justice and Human Rights were invited to speak on the bill.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Cabinet Division were specifically asked to explain the present procedure and steps in detail about the proposed bill.

Later on, Awais Leghari requested the mover to redraft the text of the bill, which was highlighted during the meeting and submit the same for further consideration in the next meeting.

The members who attended the meeting were: Sahibzada Muhammad Nazeer Sultan, Muhammad Khan, Chaudhry Salman Hanif Khan, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Dr Nafeesa Shah, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari, Ghous Bux Khan Maher, Naeema Kishwar Khan and senior officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Division and Ministry of Law and Justice.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz sent a message of felicitations on the occasion of conferment of Rugby Council’s highest award of “Freeman of the Borough of Rugby” on Dr James Shera.

In his message Sartaj Aziz said: “It is a matter of great pleasure for me to congratulate Dr James Shera, MBE, Sitara-e-Pakistan, on the occasion of conferment of the high award of ‘Honorary Freeman of the Borough of Rugby’ on his outstanding contributions to inter-faith and inter-race relations.”

The adviser added: “I take pride in mentioning that Dr James Shera, a British citizen, is of Pakistani heritage. He is indeed a man of many accomplishments, who has made the Pakistani community and all of us here in Pakistan proud. Pakistani expatriate community across the United Kingdom provides strong foundation to both Pakistan and Great Britain on which to build their relationship.”

He said personalities like Dr James Shera “among our expatriates across the world are a beacon of light and an example of commitment and uprightness for the younger generations, both at home and abroad.”

Aziz appreciated Dr James Shera’s contributions in promoting relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.