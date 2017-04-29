BAHAWALNAGAR-PFUJ has always stood for the rights of the journalists and will never tolerate exploitation of the mediamen in any form.

PFUJ Bahawalnagar president Tariq Hafeez stated while chairing a meeting held here the other day. The meeting held to discuss "what they called victimisation of a journalist Waqas Vicky." "The reporter is being victimised for covering an alleged incident in the DHQ hospital," Mr Tariq Hafeez claimed.

The meeting was attended by Mirza Kamran, President Press Club, President Journalist Council Mehmood Bashir, Finance Secretary District Union of Journalists Jaffar Hussain Bhatti, General Secretary PFUJ Tanvir Ahmed, SVP Rana Saqib Saleem, VP Rana Abid and other office-bearers.

The participants flayed registration of "what they called" a false FIR against the journalist over the coverage of an alleged incident in DHQ hospital. Tanvir Ahmed informed the meeting that some elements are trying to create misunderstanding between the DHQ hospital administration and the journalists. A committee was also formed to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Woman tortured by relatives

GUJRANWALA- A woman was tortured and injured by relatives over a domestic issue here at Fattomand area on Friday.

According to rescue sources, there were some domestic issues brewing between Shahnaz and her relatives. On Friday, her relatives - Aziz, Pervez, Gull and Zaiba allegedly entered her house and started torturing her with a sharp-edged weapon. Resultantly, Shahnaz got injuries and neighbours shifted her to DHQ Hospital. The Civil Lines Police have started investigation.

Local govt reposes trust in PM

JHABBRAN- A meeting of District Council Sheikhupura was held and a resolution was passed in favour of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif regarding the Supreme Court verdict in Panama case.

The meeting was held under the chair of vice chairman and the convener of District Council Haji Akram Saeed Bhatti in which Rana Attique Anwar chairman district council Sheikhupura was fully authorized for development programme for the finical year 2017 to 2018.

Rana Attique expressed great gratitude for all the members of the house who showed their full confidence in him.