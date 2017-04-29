ISLAMABAD - Expressing displeasure over the current loadshedding, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed the Secretary Water and Power and others to present a report on the option of making non-functioning IPPs operational to provide immediate relief to the masses.

While chairing a fourth meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy during the current month, the prime minister directed for fixing responsibility for the failure by WAPDA to meet the power shortfall.

The Secretary Water and Power briefed the meeting on the utilization of non-operational IPPs and captive power plants. He also briefed the meeting on issues pertaining to upfront tariff by NEPRA and load management plan for the summer.

He told the meeting that power generation amounted to 866MW has been restored to the system in April and further 400 MW would be added by mid of May. Minister Water and Power Khawaja Asif informed the meeting that power system constraints resolution programme would be completed by December 2017. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the meeting about his meeting with World Bank President regarding funding of solar power projects in Pakistan.

The prime minister expressed displeasure over the duration of current load shedding.

“Anticipated planning has not been exercised by the relevant ministries and their organisations for which responsibility must be fixed,” the prime minister said.

He directed the Secretary Water and Power to constitute a dedicated team for monitoring the power supply situation. He further directed that the team must also report on the monitoring of power transmission and distribution system on a weekly basis.

The premier directed the Ministry of Petroleum and Ministry of Water and Power to work out a balanced conversion plan of power generation plants from furnace oil to Re-gasified Liquid Natural Gas (RLNG) and coal and present the plan at the next meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy.

The meeting was also attended by Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Information Minister Maryum Aurangzeb, PM Special Assitant Tariq Fatemi and senior officials.