BAHAWALPUR-Two girls poisoned by their mother died here in Bahawal Victoria Hospital on Friday while another is fighting for life in the hospital.

According to hospital sources, a woman had poisoned her three daughters over some domestic issues and later had committed suicide by consuming poison in Aali Wahan area of Bahawalpur the other day. The affected girls were shifted to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital where two of them breathed their last during treatment while another is in critical condition.

The bodies of the deceased girls were handed over to heirs after post-mortem.