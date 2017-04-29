MARDAN - The Mardan police have arrested five more suspects in Mashal murder case, after which the number of the arrested suspects has reached 47, police sources said. Sources added that the suspects are identified as Usman, Suleman, Abbas alias Sheno students of Abdul Wali Khan University and Nawab Ali and Shabbir employees of the university.

Sources added that Mardan police had identified 49 suspects in the case through video footage. Fourty seven suspects have been arrested so far, they added.

Sources added that the two remaining suspects in the case are hiding in tribal areas, while the police have accelerated their efforts to arrest them.