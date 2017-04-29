ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to quit as federal minister Riaz Pirzada resigned and had levelled corruption allegations against the government.

Pirzada alleged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Secretary Fawad Hussain Fawad was involved in corruption to the tune of billions of rupees, adding Establishment Secretary Tahir Shahbaz was also corrupt.

He however, spared the prime minister.

Pirzada was looking after the portfolio of Inter-Provincial Coordination.

In a statement, PPP Senator Aajiz Dhamrah said that with the resignation of a federal minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada, it had been proven that Prime Minister’s House had become a hub of corruption. Senator Dhamrah claimed Fawad Hussain Fawad worked as the front man of PM Nawaz Sharif and was making money for his boss.

“This is the reason Nawaz Sharif does not act against him,” he alleged.

Dhamrah said the PM should resign to end the corrupt system.

Separately, PPP leader Senator Saleem Mandviwalla saluted Pirzada for resigning from a “corrupt system”.

He said that the government had become irrelevant.

“The government seems helpless in stopping corruption,” Mandviwalla said.

He said PM Sharif did not give importance to his ministers, which forced Pirzada to quit. Mandviwalla said the corrupt system must go. Later on Friday, PPP Senator Saeed Ghani said that the meeting between Indian business tycoon, Sajjan Jindal and Prime Minister Sharif raised several questions.

The lawmaker said that it was a fact that Nawaz Sharif made money and established friendship with the rich of the world whenever he came to power.

“India is killing and maiming Kashmiri youth on a daily basis and also fires shells on Pakistani soil but Nawaz Sharif is hell bent upon strengthening his friendship with Indian business tycoons such as Jindal,” he said.

Ghani said that it had been proven that India considered Pakistan an enemy but took Nawaz Sharif as a friend.

“Friendship is between countries and not individuals,” he added.

In a separate statement on Friday, PPP Senator Rubina Khalid demanded of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan to disclose the name of the person who offered him Rs10 billion asking him to remain silent on the Panama Papers case.

She alleged that the PTI leader was used to stealing donations from the poor people of Pakistan.

“He collected funds in India and was habitual of ball tempering in his playing days,” Khalid said.

Rubina Khalid asked Imran Khan not to temper with the evidence now.

“It is also not clear that whether Imran Khan was offered the money or had he demanded the same. Distributing sweets by the PTI after the Supreme Court verdict shows that he received that money,” she alleged.