PESHAWAR - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) activists on Friday organised a protest camp against the federal government for excessive and unscheduled power outages across the province.

The PPP activists and supporters set-up a protest camp on main Sher Shah Suri Road outside Peshawar Press Club against Pesco for 12 to 18 hours long power outage a day. The protesters raised slogans against the federal government, Wapda, Pesco and thePML-N. They demanded an immediate end to unscheduled electricity loadshedding, and a drastic curtailment in the approved load-shedding regime.

PPP senior leaders including former federal minister Arbab Alamgir, former MNA Asma Alamgir, former provincial minister Liaqat Shabab, Malik Saeed and Adil Shah carrying placards inscribed with slogans against the federal government and Pesco management.