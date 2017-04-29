Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said Rangers have played a historic role in bringing peace in Karachi and other parts of the country.

He was addressing the 24th passing out parade ceremony of Pakistan Rangers Sindh in Karachi on Saturday morning.

Seven hundred and eighty-two Jawans have passed out after completing their training course.

The Interior Minister said that Rangers have set a historic precedent through sacrifices and valor in combating terrorism.

“Within three and half years rangers have successfully conducted 9,500 operations and squeezed massive amount of weapons that were to be used for creating insurgency”, the minister said.

He said the days have gone when the city used to come at halt on one man’s call.

“After every three months the issues related to extension of Powers allotted to Rangers become the point of conflict, he added and said “it should not be politicized”.