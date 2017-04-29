Chairman All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Pervez Musharraf, while expressing his opinion about the Dawn Leaks report, said that national security should not be compromised at any cost.

“Dawn Leaks is an issue regarding the breach of national security and it is mandatory for the government to bring forth real facts to the surface and also to apprise that what action taken against the culprits.”

In a statement released from the APML central media cell, Pervez Musharraf said that the nation should come to know that who among the present inside a confidential meeting leaked the disputed information. National security is primary importance and it cannot be compromised at any cost.

“There is a national concern about the leakage of said news and it is due right of the people of Pakistan to know that what action has been taken against the culprits.”

Federal government sacrificing some scapegoats trying to shield the real culprits. Whosoever leaked this report is an enemy of this country. Pervez Musharraf demanded the government to public the report in interest of the country.