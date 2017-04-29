GUJRAT-The main roads of Gujrat city have turned into food streets especially in the night with makeshift stalls of different food items set up on both the sides of the roads which cause frequent traffic mess, a survey revealed.

Although the Municipal Corporation initiated anti-encroachments drives at different scales but the problem is still there as the footpaths were reoccupied within hours of the anti-encroachment drive. The shopkeepers and the trade associations are also involved in supporting and patronising encroachers outside shops and collect monthly rent from them.

When TMA Gujrat starts anti-encroachment drive, traders of the markets come out to protect their interest. Similarly, advance information about the drive is shared with the stakeholders by the black sheep in administration. Prince Chowk, Dhakki Chowk, Railway road, Sargodha Road, GTS Chowk, Lari Adda and Kutchery Chowk are wear the look of food streets.

According to revenue officer Mirza Imtiaz, encroachment staff has been appointed at different localities of city that perform duty till 4pm daily. He further added that government should deploy more staff to overcome the problem. To a question as to why TMA is not taking action against encroachers at night, he said there is need of starting second shift of anti-encroachment squad who perform their duties in the night.