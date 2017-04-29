TOBA TEK SINGH-Rumpus marred the District Council proceedings as dozens of its members tore copies of the meeting agenda and walked out of the meeting here on Friday.

Leader the protesting Dc members, former MPA Sardar Masood Khan Gadhi later blamed that development funds have been divided among the members belonging to chairperson Ms Fauzia Warraich group while he and several others members have been ignored. He alleged that funds meant for development for their respective UCs, have been allocated to the persons they have defeated in the elections. Mr Gadhi informed that there were two groups in the PML-N before the election for the slot of district council chairperson. "One group consisted of two MNAs - Asadur Rehman and Khalid Javed Warraich and two MPAs - Pir Ali Baba and Malik Qadir Awan had fielded Ms Warraich, wife of MNA Khalid Javed Warraich, their candidate for the seat of chairperson District Council while the other group consisted of MNA Junaid Anwaar and four MPAs Amjad Ali Javed, Mian Muhammad Rafiq, Col (r) Ayub Gadhi and Begum Nazia Raheel had fielded him (Sardar Masood Gadhi) as candidate against her," he pointed out.

He said on the order of party high command, he had withdrawn his candidature and all of his group members had voted for Ms Warraich but now she is ignoring his group's members. "This is the reason behind our boycott of the DC meeting," he claimed.

Mr Gadhi also alleged that even PTI members were being given funds.

On the other hand, DC chairperson Fauzia Warraich claimed that proposals were sought from all members without discrimination and funds have been divided equally to all UCs. She termed allegations levelled by Sardar Masood Gadhi wrong and baseless.