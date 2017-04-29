BAHAWALPUR- Sandstorm amidst light rain lashed Bahawalpur as a result a large number of trees fell down and an electricity pylon fell on a road in Mauza Dera Izat area.

The road remained blocked for traffic while electricity of the area was also disconnected. Due to strong winds and sandstorm the electricity pole fell down on the road. It cause electricity disconnection which could not be restored due to which people of the area were facing severe difficulties.

The residents of the area said that water in their houses has finished and they cannot refill their water tanks as there is no electricity and due to the unavailability of water they are facing severe problems.