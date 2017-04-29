KASUR - Accumulated sewage and piles of garbage in Tibba Kadwanwala of Rukanpura are calling the administration's performance into question.

During a survey, residents of the locality told The Nation that heaps of garbage have been piled up in almost every street of the locality. Accumulated sewage is another problem for residents, which, they said, has given rise to mosquitoes in the area, threatening outbreak of malaria, dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. They said that people have to pass through dirty streets to offer prayers in mosques. The constantly emitting stink from the dirt has also made residents' days and nights restless. Sanitary workers, on the other hand, have never been witnessed performing their duty in the area. Despite receiving salaries from the government, they do not clean streets until they are paid some money by the residents.

Residents demanded Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan and TMC chairman Ayaz Khan to take notice of the grave situation and order the officials to ensure removal of trash from the locality.