ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will take up the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Fawad Hussain Chaudhry’s complaint against the National Accountability Bureau Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on May 16th.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, being the convenor of the council, will hear the complaint whether it is maintainable or not.

The PTI spokesperson has been asked to attend the meeting and assist the council on that date.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, has requested the SJC to initiate proceedings against the incumbent NAB chief and to remove Qamar Zaman from the post.

The PTI leader on April 24th had filed the reference against the NAB chairman under Article 209 of the constitution read with section 6(b)(i) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 in view of the apex court judgment in Panama Papers case.

He stated that the observations of the five-member bench should be considered as an integral part of his reference/complaint, as they had found glaring illegalities and violation of the code of conduct by the NAB chairman.

Fawad said that Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed in his additional note pertaining to the behaviours and conduct of the NAB chief as “extremely alarming, disturbing and worrisome and requiring an immediate and effective interference by the council.” The observations/findings by Justice Ijazul Ahsan are also of great importance.

“Justice Ijaz in a visible pain found that by a conscious, planned and pre-mediated design all important state intuitions [including the NAB] have been captured, taken over and neutralised by the appointment of handpicked officers in complete disgrace of merit, honesty and integrity as these ‘cronies’ owe their loyalty to their masters,” Fawad states.

He maintained that the judgment by three judges said: “In normal circumstances, such exercise could be conducted by the NAB, but when its chairman appears to be indifferent and even unwilling to perform his part, we are constrained to look elsewhere, and therefore order for constitution of [a] Joint Investigation Team.”

Fawad submitted that Qamar by his “petty and below average endeavours” had lowered down the graces of the office of the country’s premier anti-corruption agency.

The observations and findings are not only a matter of dishonour for the office of the NAB chairman but have also shattered the public confidence in the office.