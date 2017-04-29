CHARSADDA - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested three terrorists linked with banned Tehrik-e-Taliban on Friday. CTD also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. The detained terrorists belong to Mohmand Agency. Rockets and hand grenades were also recovered from them. The terrorists were shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 29-Apr-2017 here.
Three terrorists held in Charsadda
