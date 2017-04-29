PESHAWAR - A 21-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in the name of honour here on Friday when her brothers threw her into a deep water well for her alleged illicit relations with an unidentified person.

Police said that the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Dawoodzai police station. Registering a first information report, mother of the deceased told police that her daughter was recently released for allegedly murdering her boyfriend and when she reached her house, her brothers threw her in deep water well resulting in her death on the spot.

Police after getting information retrieved the body from the water well and shifted it to hospital for autopsy.

Police also arrested her three brothers and sister-in-laws involved in the killing.

Police said that the victim was released on April 26 in an alleged murder case for killing his boyfriend with the support of a friend. However, the court released her on bail and when she reached home she was killed by her brothers.

The number of honour killing incidents has been increasing with each passing day after the usage of smartphones. Sometimes the misuse of mobile and exchanging pictures on social media develops enmities and family problems.

STUDENT SHOT DEAD

OVER PETTY ISSUE

Staff Reporter from Attock adds: A 10th grade student was shot dead over a petty dispute in the Rangoo police jurisdiction. Sohail Khan, the 10th class student and a resident of Formali Malah, was sitting in his shop when Hammad and an unknown assailant turned up and opened fire at him, killing him on the spot. The assailants escaped the crime scene. The body was shifted to THQ Hospital Hazro for a post-mortem and was later handed over to the legal heirs later.

On the complaint of Misal Khan, the father of the deceased, the police have registered an FIR against the attackers and are investigating.