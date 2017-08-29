TOBA TEK SINGH:-Punjab Rangers accompanied by local police continued Raddul Fasaad operation for second consecutive day on Monday. According to DPO office spokesman, the Rangers and other LEAs carried out combing operation in Chak 383/JB Allahar Pind. During the search, 11 suspects were arrested and a number of illicit arms and bullets recovered from various houses. The spokesman said that 1,550 houses were searched through in the village during the operation.