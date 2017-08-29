KASUR-A 13-year-old seminary student was allegedly raped in Kot Rana Hayat here the other day. Father of the rape-victim told the Phoolnagar Police that his daughter was on the way to Madrasa when suspect Riasat forcibly took her into fields where he raped her. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

TWO INJURED

Two men were injured in collision between a tractor-trolley and loader van. The injured were identified as Mehmood Ahmed and Ataullah. They were carrying sacrificial animals to Okara from Lahore on the loader vehicle. They were rushed to hospital. According to police, the accident occurred due to brakes failure.