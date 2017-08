Frontier Core (FC) has arrested six suspects from Orakzai Agency as Operation Rad-ul-Fasaad is underway across the country.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forces also conducted a search operation in Palandra Valley of Mohmand Agency.

Large number of IEDs, suicide jackets, hand grenades, detonators, communication equipment and weapons were found from the outfits of terrorists, ISPR added.

The operation was conducted on a tip-off.