DC Salman Ghani directed the departments concerned to adopt coordinated strategy for the eradication of narcotics from the district. He was presiding over a meeting of District Anti Narcotics Committee here on Saturday at his office. Director Excise & Narcotics Control Rana Intikhab Hussain briefed the meeting about the departmental powers and performance against narcotics spread.

The deputy commissioner expressed grave concern over the rising use of narcotics and its injurious effects. He ordered educating the society to stop the transportation of narcotics and elimination of drug peddlers for safeguarding the youth. He directed the Excise Department officers for devising comprehensive line of action to control the social evils of narcotics. He stressed upon accelerating the awareness campaign to raise the hatred against use of narcotics. He said that the cooperation of NGOs and local bodies representatives be sought for the welfare and rehabilitation of drug addicts.

The deputy commissioner also directed for compiling data of narcotics use and number of addicts for taking concrete measures to root out the menace.

He said that planning would also be made to expand the medical facilities at govt hospitals for the treatment of addicts.

During the meeting, Incharge Psychiatry Ward DHQ Hospital Dr Imtiaz Dogar, representatives of NGOs and local bodies Dr Jafar Hassan Mubarak, Anwaar Khan, Sultan Mehmud Awan, Zulfiqar Ahmad, Rana Muhammad Akhtar, Mian Muhammad Awais and others gave suggestions to stop the transportation, sale/purchase and use of narcotics. They said special centres be established for the treatment and rehabilitation of addicts.