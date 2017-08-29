MULTAN-Commissioner Multan division Bilal Ahmad Butt declared on Monday that ban would be imposed on burning heads and feet of sacrificial animals under section 144 on Eidul Azha while the holidays of Wasa and Solid Waste Management staffers have already been cancelled to keep the city clean.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements for Eid, he said that crackdown would be launched on those manufacturing ghee and cooking oil from intestines and fats of animals. He warned that action would be taken against concerned officials if he traced poor sanitation conditions in any area.

Briefing the meeting, Multan Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chattha said that swings have been banned on Eid and only those swings would be allowed, which qualified fitness test. "The swings with company certificates will be allowed to operate on Eid," he added. He further revealed that a three-member technical committee of BZ University would visit all parks and carry out inspection of swings. "Any swing declared unfit by the committee will be sealed," he declared.

CPO Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem said that police were deployed at 18 sensitive points in and around Multan. He added that police would ensure implementation of ban on one wheeling and one-wheelers would arrest at the spot.

MD Solid Waste Management Company Imran Noor told on this occasion that over 1,500 sanitation workers would be deployed on Eid for collecting remains of sacrificial animals. He added that the sanitation staff would shift the remains to transfer station which would be buried in four big ditches dug around the city. He further revealed that 20 collection centres would be set up in each union council and 80,000 plastic bags would be distributed in each union council. He said that the company had hired 68 loader rickshaws, 40 tractor trolleys, 58 Suzuki Pick-ups, 12 loaders and five dumper trucks for Eid.

He said that a comprehensive plan had been devised for keeping the city clean on Eid and the company was hiring additional manpower besides acquiring machinery. He urged upon the citizens to drop the remains of the animals in drums and containers placed in union councils by the company instead of throwing them on roadsides.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner cancelled the Eid holidays of all district officers and tasked them to take strict action against all those running ovens in streets and at roadsides on Eid. The DC also directed the Municipal Corporation and district to launch operation against encroachments during Eid to facilitate flow of traffic.