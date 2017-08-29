Pakistan former High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, has called current Ambassador of Pakistan to United States, Aizaz Chaudhary, the worst Foreign Secretary of Pakistan ever.

In a scathing letter, Basit further wrote that he is concerned that Chaudhary will also become worst Ambassador of Pakistan to US.

"The reasons are clear, first you are not made for delicate profession of diplomacy and there are many examples, Ufa Joint Statement and Pakistan's humiliating defeat at Human Rights Council are just two of them," wrote Basit.

The second reason which is 'more worrisome,' former High Commissioner wrote is that Aizaz Chaudhary's 'heart is not at right place'.

"It is in Pakistan's interest that you should be removed as Pakistan's Ambassador to US, if not, you should not be given extension beyond your superannuation on February 27, 2018," Basit wrote to Aizaz.

Basit prayed that may Allah help Pakistan when people Aizaz Chaudhary with 'weak and dubious credentials' are at such important positions.

Earlier, it was reported that Abdul Basit was not happy with appointment of new Foreign Secretary, Tehmina Janjua, as he was the senior most after Aizaz Chaudhary.

Basit also resigned from his High Commissioner post before completion of his tenure in India.