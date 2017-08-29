MUZAFFARABAD - Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir Monday dismissed a reference of disqualification against Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan after duly hearing the parties.

Opposition leader in legislative Assembly Ch. Muhammad Yasin and former Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmad Khan had filed two references against him (Mr. Haider) seeking his disqualification from the legislative Assembly seat under section 25 sub section 2 of interim constitution 1974 read with section 5 of election ordinance 1970.

In the references, they sought disqualification of Mr. Haider from the legislative Assembly seat on the ground that he allegedly made remarks against Kashmir’s nexus with Pakistan which they said was a violation of his oath.

The speaker in his verdict said that Mr. Haider had submitted an affidavit reaffirming his commitment with the ideology of Kashmir’s accession with Pakistan and the allegation was lacking substantial evidence hence, references were dismissed.

NNI