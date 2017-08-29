PESHAWAR - Gulzar Khan, a disgruntled lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and former bureaucrat, passed away on Monday.

Gulzar, who was elected an MNA from Peshawar's NA-4 constituency on a PTI ticket in the 2013 general elections, could not survive the treatment he was undergoing after suffering from a cardiac arrest a few days ago.

Prior to becoming a member of the National Assembly, Gulzar had served on various prominent bureaucratic positions including deputy commissioner of Peshawar, political agent for South Waziristan and chief commissioner for Afghan refugees.

Gulzar was counted among the dissident lawmakers of PTI. He had become disgruntled with the party leadership after developing differences with some ministers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the PTI sit-in of 2014, Gulzar, like some other party dissidents, had refused to give up NA membership. In a tweet, PTI chairman Imran Khan said he was "saddened" to hear about the death of Gulzar Khan.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker and Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Deputy Speaker, National Assembly have condoled the death of Gulzar Khan.





INP