LAHORE - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has submitted former premier Nawaz Sharif, his family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s last 20 years’ tax return data to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The graft watchdog has also acquired the details of bank accounts of the Sharif family from the State Bank of Pakistan and their other records from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

According to media report, after obtaining these records, the watchdog has started preparing its references against the Sharif family.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif for concealing assets on July 28 and directed the country’s top anti-corruption watchdog to file references against him, his two sons, daughter, son-in-law, and the finance minister.

Sharif, his children and Dar have already filed review petitions against the July 28 verdict of the apex court in the Panamagate case. The Sharif family’s legal is said to have also briefed the deposed premier on these petitions.

Sources in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said Sharif, his sons Hussain and Hassan, daughter Maryam Nawaz, son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar and Dar have decided after consulting their legal aides to approach the top court for protective bails.





Agencies