ISLAMABAD - The federal government is likely to approve today (Tuesday) the transfer of Saindak Copper Gold Project (SCGP) to the Government of Balochistan, it was learnt on Monday.

The federal cabinet, which has been convened here today, will consider eight-point agenda, which also includes the transfer of SCGP to Government of Balochistan, sources told The Nation here.

The federal government has already shown its readiness to hand over the Saindak Project to the provincial government when the agreement with the Chinese company will expire in October this year.

The Government of Balochistan has been demanding for the past many years for the control of Saindak project.

Under the Aghaz-e-Huqooq-e-Balochistan (AHB) package, it was decided that Balochistan will receive 35 per cent of sales proceeds from the minerals extracted from Saindak mines, if it gains administrative control of the SML.

Under the current arrangement the proceeds from Saindak are split halfway between Pakistan and China; only five per cent is given to Balochistan. It was also decided under the AHB, that the SCGP may be transferred to Balochistan.

The other agenda items include amendments in the Rules of Business 1973. The summary is moved by the Cabinet Division regarding the division of business between the Water and Power Division.

Under the proposed amendment to the Rules of Business 1973, the government will bring Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) and the Indus Basin Treaty under the Water Resource Division.

Similarly, it has also been proposed that matters related to development of power resources of the country, electric utilities, liaison with international engineering organisations in power sector, federal agencies and institutions for promotions of special studies may be transferred to the Power Division.

The next agenda item is briefing on broadening the tax base 2013-2017 and onwards, the summary is moved by the Revenue Division. Similarly, amendments in the guidelines of Prime Minister’s Global SDGs achievement programme are also on the agenda of the meeting, the summary is moved by the Cabinet Division.

The exemption of two road projects, of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, from applicability of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Rules 2004 is also on the agenda of the meeting.

The meeting will also consider amendment in Rule 17(1) of Rules of Business 1973. The cabinet will also be briefed about the working of the National Security Division.





Fawad Yousafzai