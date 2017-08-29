MULTAN-Deputy Director of FIA Multan Shehryar Babar disclosed on Monday that a group of interprovincial medicines thieves has been busted and the gangsters have confessed to stealing medicines from public hospitals and selling them in Peshawar and other areas of the country.

Briefing the media here on Monday, he informed that five members of the gang have been rounded up and medicines worth Rs4 million recovered from their possession. "The accused have confessed to stealing medicines worth over Rs10 million in just one year," he further revealed. He said that the in-charge of public medical halls of Multan and Bahawalpur Ishtiaq Bhatti and Nasir Dogar are part of the gang and the FIA team had recovered lists of medicines stolen from Nishtar and Bahawal Victoria hospitals. He said that medicines had also been recovered from their possession. He said that the other arrested accused included Muhammad Waqar, Khawaja Tahir Farooq and Akif Rasheed. He disclosed that the accused confessed that they sold out medicines stolen from government hospitals or pharmacies in the same packing.

He said that the district government and health department have also set up separate inquiry committees which are investigating into the matter but the FIA has no concern with their investigation. "We're investigating into the matter under Federal Government's Drug Act," he pointed out. He said that officials of health departments of other cities were also involved in this crime and many more arrests would take place in coming days.

He said that the gang was led by Ishtiaq Bhatti and the money earned through stolen medicines was deposited to his bank account. He said that the assets made through this business were also being investigated into.

The action against the group was taken after an FIA team recovered a big quantity of not-for-sale medicines stolen from public hospitals from a warehouse in Bohar Gate area and arrested two office bearers of wholesale chemist council.