MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Tameer-e-Pakistan Party fully supported Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah for his proposal to limit the tenure of legislative assemblies to four years.

Munir Gondal, the party organizer, said four year period was enough for election winning parties to execute their manifesto in government. The Parliament should consider this proposal and reduce tenure of assemblies from five to four year, he demanded.

He also said that induction of 33 percent women in assemblies on reserved seats had not produced any worthwhile results. Some new legislation to empower women was done but practically it had not achieved desired results, he said. He added it was great financial burden on the national exchequer and it should be ended through legislation. Instead parties should nominate five to ten percent women for elections, he said.

STUDENTS CONCERNS: Probe into the leakage of MDCAT entry test paper held on August 20 under the arrangement of UHS will create negative effects. The conduct of the entry test will remain disputed issue if fresh test is not held to give another chance to students to try their luck, they said. These views were expressed by students who appeared in the entry test and their parents while talking to media persons here on Monday.

Four held with drugs, liquor

OKARA- Four peddlers were held with huge quantity of narcotics and liquor here the other day. A team of Depalpur Saddr Police raided village 45/D and arrested Sabir Ali with 20 kg Hashish, Akram with 1.5 kg Charas and Ali Raza with 490 g of Charas. Barkat Ali was held with 20 litres of liquor. Police registered cases against he accused. Further investigation was underway.