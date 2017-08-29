NOORPUR THAL-A function was held in connection with the Independence Day celebrations at Government High School Noorpur Thal where students presented national songs to pay homage to the heroes of Pakistan Movement.

Addressing the function, Headmaster Maik Sultan said that Pakistan's future is in safe hands, suggesting the youth not to pay heed to the negative narrative about the country.

Tehsil Municipal Committee Chairman Rao Alam, vice chairman Haji Allah Bakhsh and chief officer Ch Ashraf Gondal also attended the event.

UPLIFT WORK OPENS: MPA Malik Waris Kallu said that improvement in the living standards of the people was a vital part of the government's agenda. Addressing different inauguration ceremonies of developmental schemes, he said that every step had been taken for the development and prosperity of the neglected areas.

He noted welfare programmes worth billions of rupees are being implemented successfully to achieve the goal, he said. Important steps have been taken under a development strategy for the welfare of people of far-flung areas, he said.

Edu importance highlighted

OKARA-No society can make progress without education. Future belongs to youth and they must equip themselves with modern education for development of the country.

Postgraduate College Principal Prof Zafar Ali Tipu stated while talking to media here the other day. He said that the college imparts quality education to the students for decades, adding that education and healthcare are the basic necessities of human life. The elite class does not want children of the poor get education to have a respectable position in society. "Being a Pakistani, we must out all our energies for bringing an educational revolution in the country," he pointed out.