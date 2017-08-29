GUJRANWALA-Sheikh Mayor Sarwat Ikram directed the building inspectors to stop work at all the buildings being constructed without getting no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Municipal Corporation.

He also asked them to present a complete list of illegal commercial buildings in the limits of Municipal Corporation within three days.

Addressing a meeting of the building inspectors, he said notices be served on the owners of illegal buildings to get NOCs from the corporation office. He directed that the building inspectors take steps for enhancing the revenue of Municipal Corporation. The mayor said that the owners of illegal buildings get NOCs otherwise their buildings would be demolished.

On the other side, Deputy Commissioner Amir Jaan said that no one would be allowed to play with the lives and health of the people. He said crackdown on medical stores and dispensaries running without licence be carried out throughout the district.

Presiding over a Quality Control Board meeting, he directed the task forces to expedite the pace of action against quacks, medical stores and clinics found selling and using expired and banned medicines. Chief executive officer health Dr Saeedullah Khan and other officers of health department were present in the meeting.

A total of 74 cases were placed before the board from which 53 cases were recommended to send the drug court for violating the Drug Act. However, FIRs would be got registered against two medical stores for selling fake and expired medicines. The meeting also issued show cause notices to the stores involved in minor violating.