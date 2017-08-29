Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to suspend Ayesha Gulalai from the party and a final notice has been issued to her.

According to details, the decision was taken after party's top leadership consultation. Ayesha Gulalai is no more party's responsibility after suspension, notice stated.

A show-cause notice had already been issued to you but no answer was given, the notice read. "I have used my authority as chairman of the party," Khan said.

The copies of notice has also been sent to Election Commission and Speaker National Assembly and requested them to take neccassery steps against Gulalai. Action should be taken against Ayesha Gulalai under Article 63 (A), the notice demanded.