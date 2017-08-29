ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Rawalakot sector.

A foreign ministry statement said Director General South Asia Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Rawalakot Sector on August 27, which resulted in the death of three civilians including a woman, and injuries to two others of a family in Fatehpur village, when their house was directly hit by Indian mortar.

Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 600 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary, resulting in the death of 28 innocent civilians and injuries to 113, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016, the statement said.

The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws, it said.

The director general urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit, and maintain peace on the LoC.

He urged that the Indian side should permit the UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, the statement added.





Our Staff Reporter