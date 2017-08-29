Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Chief Wajid Zia has recorded his statement in front of National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Combined Investigation Team (CIT) in Rawalpindi with reference to Panama investigation today.

JIT was established by Supreme Court of Pakistan to probe Panamagate scandal against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family. Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by Supreme Court in its final verdict of Panama case.

Zia will also record his statement in front of NAB Lahore tomorrow.

Earlier it was reported that the National Accountability Bureau’s Combined Investigation Team (CIT) has summoned Joint Investigation Team (JIT) members on August 30 to record statements before filing references against disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

A senior NAB official claimed that the notices were issued to all JIT members on Monday. The anti-graft body had already taken permission from the Supreme Court in this regard.

NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhary in his informal talk with the media said the bureau will follow the apex court’s instruction in filing cases against the Sharif family and others.