LAHORE - PML-N’s decision to keep its covering candidate Hafiz Nauman in the election race in NA-120, has revived hopes of opponents who are expecting a smooth sailing in the contest in anticipation of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz’s likely disqualification by the court.

All political parties except the PML-N have withdrawn their covering candidates from the race after acceptance of nomination papers of their principal candidates. The PML-N has not done so because there is a possibility that Begum Kalsoom Nawaz may be declared ineligible to contest election at some later stage. Hafiz Nauman has been asked to run as an independent candidate on the election symbol of laptop. The PML-N will support Nauman in case Begum Kalsoom is out of the race as a result of the court decision.

Faisal Mir of the PPP has already challenged in the Lahore High Court the decision of the election tribunal allowing Kalsoom Nawaz to contest election. Dr Yasmin Rashid of the PTI is going to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court in few days. Her counsel Anis Hashmi told The Nation that election tribunal’s decision can be challenged in the High Court as well as in the Supreme Court. “I will file the petition on her behalf as soon as I get certified copy of the tribunal’s decision”, he said.

Meanwhile, addressing various corner meetings in NA-120, PPP’s candidate Faisal Mir expressed the hope that he would be contesting against Hafiz Nauman of the PML-N instead of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz who will be disqualified as a result of his petition. He claimed that the PML-N too was expecting an adverse verdict by the court and this was the reason why they had directed party leader Hafiz Nauman to stay in the race as an independent candidate.

He said that PML-N’s decision to keep its covering candidate in the election contest was reflective of the uncertainty within the party ranks about the candidature of its main candidate. He said all parties had withdrawn nomination papers of their covering candidates except the PML-N. Mir alleged that Main Nawaz Sharif ignored the people of his constituency in the last four years as they were still facing the problems of non-availability of clean drinking water, sanitation system and dilapidated roads.

OUR STAFF REPORTER