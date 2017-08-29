Quetta - Two people were killed and two other wounded when a vehicle hit a landmine in Gichk area of tehsil Panjgur in Balochistan on Monday.

The militants had planted a landmine in Gichk, a tehsil of Pangjur, on a roadside which exploded with a powerful bang when a passenger vehicle was passing nearby and killed Muhammad Khan and Hamza on the spot while driver Hamid and Momin suffered injuries.

The vehicle was completely destroyed in the blast. District administration officials reached the blast scene and cordoned off the area to apprehend the perpetrators.

They also shifted the dead bodies and wounded to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment. The bodies were later on handed over to the heirs. The local administration was investigating the matter.





Our staff reporter