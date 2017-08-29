Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, arrived at Mozang to inaugurate a local office of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-) for NA-120 by-polls.

Maryam, while addressing a charged crowd of supporters, said NA-120 is the stronghold of PML-N. “Lion will roar again on September 17,” she added.

"Will you ever accept than an elected prime minister was ousted. Isn't Nawaz Sharif's ouster an insult to your mandate?" she questioned.

Maryam is spearheading campaign for the NA-120 constituency her mother Kulsoom Nawaz is contesting.

Kulsoom, who has never run for office, was ruled out of the campaign process owing to lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes on the left side of her neck.

She had left for London unexpectedly on August 17 for a medical checkup, the day her nomination papers for NA-120 were accepted.

The NA-120 seat fell vacant after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as prime minister by the Supreme Court on July 28.

The PML-N has said the election campaign in the Lahore constituency will go ahead regardless as local teams are working at all levels, adding that the local election campaign team is involved in door-to-door campaigning and where needed.