SADIQABAD-Hundreds of thousands of people under the leadership of Khwaja Ghulam Fareed will participate in the Saraikistan Long March that will be taken out on September 10.

Saraikistan Qaumi Ittehad Tehsil President Hafiz Javed Ahmed Koreja stated while talking to media here the other day.

He said that Saraiki people have united for their rights. He also condemned the killings of five labourers in Panjgur Balochistan. "Had the Saraiki province been made earlier, people of Saraiki region wouldn't have been killed doing labour in other areas," he regretted. He stressed the need for Sarakistan province. He also pledged to make candidates of Saraiki region successful in the next general elections. He also thanked opposition parties for raising voice for Saraikistan province.

MAN HELD FOR KILLING STEPMOTHER

A man of Sanjarpur was held for stabbing his stepmother to death and injuring his sister over a petty issue in the Sabzal Kot Police precincts.

According to the police, Shad lost his temper while arguing with his stepmother, Shamshad Bibi, and stabbed her to death.

He also injured his sister Farah Anwar when she attempted to stop him. She was rushed to RY Khan Sheikh Zayed Hospital by Rescue 1122 where her condition is stated to be critical. Police are investigating.

Judicial complex to be made

functional soon

All basic facilities will be provided at the Sadiqabad Judicial Complex which will soon be made functional, Assistant Commissioner Abbas Raza Nasir said.

Addressing the newly-elected office-bearers of Sadiqabad Press Club, he pledged to provide facilities to passengers at the general bus stand. He lauded that the media's cooperation with the administration for solution to the public woes. He said that government is making all-out efforts to raise living standard of the common man, adding all the development projects are being completed timely. He informed the mediamen that sports gymnasium project has been completed and the gymnasium will soon be opened for the public. He added that land has been allocated for the construction of sports hostel adjacent to sports gymnasium. He announced to provide badminton's racquet, table tennis and carom board to the press club.

The newly-elected office-bearers of the press club including President Abdul Sattar, Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Jatala and Anjuman-e- Sahafian President Shehzada Abbas attended the ceremony.